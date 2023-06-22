INVESTORS are invited to gain from a brand new property in India’s Karnataka state.

CNN Dhana Mall, located just 10 minutes away from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, is a dream-come-true for investors as investment in the seven-acre property with 1.2 million square feet retail space is simplified for any income group.

Once complete, the biggest mall in North Bengaluru will have 17 floors and three individual towers, hosting a medical hub which has space for 100 specialised doctors, robotics (AI) and hotels.

It will also have a cosmoplex with 12 screens as well as a number of international restaurants and lounges.

CNN Dhana Mall is at the centre, strategically located and surrounded by commercial hubs, recreational zones and transportation facilities – it is linked to the airport and upcoming Namma Metro.

Market Trends: Investors can expect three to four per cent return on investment in residential units, 4pc-5pc for office space, 5pc-7pc for commercial space (without amenities) and 7pc-9pc returns for retail space.

Investors interested in plot/land investment will not have rental income, but benefit solely from capital appreciation.

While those that invest with the offer price of Rs 14.95 lakhs (BD6,854) onwards in retail space (original price is Rs19.95 lakhs or BD9,146), can enjoy two to three times their capital appreciation by the time of handover.

Expected returns would range from 18pc to 24pc or even more as actuals are shared.

With 10,000 units covered in 1.2 million sq ft, investors are assured that 50pc of their securities financing transactions of the units are kept unsold for rental security for the first three years after handover.

The original investment cost of each unit is Rs 19.95 lakhs (BD9,146), however the offer price including an initial cost of Rs 9 lakhs (BD4,126) and construction cost of Rs 5.95 lakhs (BD2,728), stands at BD6,854.

Investors can expect a rental income of Rs 18,000 (BD82) to Rs 24,000 (BD110), as actuals on each unit after possession.

Every investment is safe, and rentals are shared equally amongst all unit holders including developers on prorata basis.

All revenue generated is also shared (parking, advertising, launches and branding) and the highest forms of transparency is maintained with open books system and an elected committee of investors.

The mall will be managed by a third party under Hyderabad-based real estate developer, CNN Ventures.

Retail space is the greatest investment in the world of real estate as it gives maximum returns and is a great source of passive or second income.

This particular investment is especially beneficial for non-resident Indians as the company manages the property and does not require the investor to be present on ground.

For more information on this opportunity, call 37937929 or 37901093.