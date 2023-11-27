DOHA: President of the Republic of Cyprus HE Nikos Christodoulides arrived on Sunday in Doha on an official visit to the country.

The president and his accompanying delegation were welcomed upon their arrival at Hamad International Airport by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Cyprus HE Ali Yousef Abdul Rahman Al Mulla, and Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to the State of Qatar HE Nicholaos Manolis.

