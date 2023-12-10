MAKKAH — The Periodic maintenance work on the elements of the Holy Kaaba started on Saturday under the supervision of the Projects Management Office of the Finance Ministry, and in coordination with a number of relevant government agencies.

This comes as a continuation of the efforts of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman's government in constantly taking care of the Holy Kaaba, glorifying it, and preserving all its elements so that it remains in its best condition.

The periodic maintenance work of the Holy Kaaba also comes within the efforts undertaken by the government of King Salman under the guidance and follow up of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman to take care of the Holy House of God.

As for the role of the Projects Management Office of the Finance Ministry, it supervises the follow up of the works progress with the participation of an elite group of cadres working on the projects of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to expand the Grand Mosque.

The office also pays attention to the smallest details of workflow, as it uses the latest technologies in accordance with the best international specifications and standards in implementation of the directives of the wise Saudi leadership.

It is noteworthy that the office has been supervising, since its establishment in 1438 AH, the projects of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to expand the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah.

The projects also include the major Saudi expansion of the Grand Mosque, and the project to increase the capacity of the Mataf (circumambulation area), as well as the third Saudi expansion for the Prophet’s Mosque, its squares and relevant components.

The office had assumed supervision of the previous periodic maintenance work on the elements of the Holy Kaaba, which took place in Shawwal 1440 AH and Dhul-Hijjah 1442 AH.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).