The General Administration of Nationality and Travel Documents of the Ministry of Interior announced the passport renewal service for citizens who have a prior travel reservation (travel ticket) and can leave the country in less than 24 hours, at Kuwait International Airport (T4), starting Sunday, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The ministry said in a statement this service aims to facilitate and simplify administrative procedures and speed up their completion for citizens who discover the validity of their passports have expired or about to expire. The ministry said they must go to the designated “counter” to renew the e-passport and submit the old passport.

The new is then received on time and their travel procedures can be completed in total comfort and ease. The ministry stressed this service comes upon higher directives required for improving and developing the services provided to citizens by the Interior Ministry.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).