Partly cloudy weather expected today with chance of light rain inshore in Qatar

PHOTO
Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Monday will be hazy and scattered clouds to partly cloudy at times with a chance of light rain, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Offshore, it will be hazy at first becomes scattered clouds to partly cloudy with a chance of light rain at times.
Wind inshore will be northwesterly - northeasterly 3 - 13 KT.
Offshore, it will be northwesterly - southwesterly 4 - 14 KT.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km. Offshore, it will be 4 - 8 km.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft. Offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft.
Offshore, it will be hazy at first becomes scattered clouds to partly cloudy with a chance of light rain at times.
Wind inshore will be northwesterly - northeasterly 3 - 13 KT.
Offshore, it will be northwesterly - southwesterly 4 - 14 KT.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km. Offshore, it will be 4 - 8 km.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft. Offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft.