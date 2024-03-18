Social media
Partly cloudy weather expected today with chance of light rain inshore in Qatar

The Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
March 18, 2024
Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Monday will be hazy and scattered clouds to partly cloudy at times with a chance of light rain, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will be hazy at first becomes scattered clouds to partly cloudy with a chance of light rain at times.
Wind inshore will be northwesterly - northeasterly 3 - 13 KT.
Offshore, it will be northwesterly - southwesterly 4 - 14 KT.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km. Offshore, it will be 4 - 8 km.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft. Offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft.
