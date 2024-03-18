Partly cloudy weather expected today with chance of light rain inshore in Qatar

Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Monday will be hazy and scattered clouds to partly cloudy at times with a chance of light rain, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.Offshore, it will be hazy at first becomes scattered clouds to partly cloudy with a chance of light rain at times.Wind inshore will be northwesterly - northeasterly 3 - 13 KT.Offshore, it will be northwesterly - southwesterly 4 - 14 KT.Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km. Offshore, it will be 4 - 8 km.Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft. Offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft.