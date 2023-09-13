Salalah - Salalah Airport recorded an increase of 29 percent in air traffic during this year’s Khareef Dhofar and a jump of 34.4 percent in the number of passengers.

Air traffic at the airport grew during the past months of July and August to 3,168 flights, compared to 2,455 flights in the same period in 2022.

Salalah Airport witnessed an increase in the number of passengers by more than 34 percent to 471,911 during the months of July and August of this year, compared to 351,109 passengers in the same period in 2022.

Currently, 10 Gulf and Asian airlines operate direct flights to Salalah Airport from cities in the GCC, Calicut and Cochin airports in India, and Lahore in Pakistan.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

