Muscat – The total number of passengers travelling through Oman’s airports – Muscat, Salalah, Sohar and Duqm – reached 8,478,548 at the end of July 2024.

This represents a 9.2% increase compared to the 7,757,629 passengers recorded during the same period in 2023. The number of flights also rose to 63,219 – 5.7% more compared to 59,778 last year.

At Muscat International Airport, passenger numbers increased to 7,571,148, marking an 8.9% increase from 6,949,202 passengers in July 2023.

Flights in Muscat increased 5.8%, with 56,498 international and domestic flights, up from 53,386 flights a year earlier.

Omani citizens led passenger numbers at Muscat International Airport in July with 115,800 departures and 100,800 arrivals. Indians followed with 82,900 departing and 99,900 arriving, while Pakistani passengers recorded 19,300 departures and 27,500 arrivals.

Salalah Airport saw a 10.3% increase in passenger traffic, reaching 827,486 by the end of July 2024, up from 750,251 passengers in the same period last year. The number of flights at Salalah Airport increased 3.6%, totalling 5,975 international and domestic flights.

Sohar Airport experienced a substantial 114.4% increase in passenger numbers, reaching 45,126 by the end of July 2024. Flights at Sohar rose 46.6%, with 384 international and domestic flights. Conversely, Duqm Airport saw a 6.3% decrease in passenger traffic, with 34,788 recorded by the end of July 2024.

