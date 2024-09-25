Muscat: OQ Exploration & Production Company (OQEP) is set to host a series of nine IPO roadshows across various governorates in Oman. The events will be held in partnership with the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), along with the offices of the Governors and Walis.

These roadshows are scheduled to run from Wednesday, 25 September till 7 October 2024, with an aim to familiarize investors, citizens, and residents with the IPO process and the target groups.

Intending to offer up to 25% of its shares, OQEP provides an opportunity for investors to participate in the growth of the company.

The first roadshow will be held on 25 September in the Wilayat of Ibra, North Al Sharqiyah Governorate. Meanwhile, the second event is scheduled on 26 September at the Chamber's branch in the Wilayat of Sohar, North Al Batinah Governorate.

In Dhofar Governorate, the OCCI (Salalah branch) will host the third IPO roadshow on 29 September, while the Ibri branch in Al Dhahirah Governorate will hold the fourth roadshow on 30 September.

Continuing this series, the fifth OQEP IPO roadshow will be conducted in the Wilayat of Nizwa, Al Dakhiliyah Governorate on 1 October, followed by the sixth roadshow event at the OCCI Sur branch on 2 October.

On 3 October, the seventh IPO roadshow will take place in the Wilayat of Rustaq. On 6 October, OQEP will organize the eighth event in the Wilayat of Khasab at OCCI, Musandam Governorate. Finally, the OQEP IPO roadshow in Muscat Governorate is set for 7 October 2024.

