Muscat – OQ Exploration and Production (OQEP), Oman’s fully government-owned hydrocarbon exploration and production company and a subsidiary of OQ Group, announced the launch of its new brand identity on Tuesday.

OQEP introduced a distinctive branding that embodies the company’s commitment to sustained growth and to the economic, environmental, and social progress of the sultanate.

Developed in close collaboration between the company and its partners, the new visual identity will strengthen OQEP’s position as an industry leader both domestically and globally, according to a press statement.

The company’s new logo features clean, modern typography and incorporates the logo of its parent company, OQ Group, the global integrated energy company. The creative lettering establishes a unique identity for OQEP as OQ Group’s dedicated exploration and production (E&P) unit.

Ahmed al Azkawi, Chief Executive Officer of OQEP, said, “Today marks an important milestone in OQEP’s journey as we highlight our strategic vision for driving investment, growth, and value creation in Oman. Through our track record of delivering affordable energy and our reputation as a trusted partner for international energy companies, OQEP is helping to position Oman as an attractive investment destination on a global scale. This new branding more accurately embodies the ambition and commitment that define our business and enable us to achieve this goal.”

Said al Hashmi, Chief Executive of People, Technology, and Culture at OQEP, added, “The launch of the new brand identity for OQEP is part of a significant strategic evolution designed to accelerate our growth, progress towards sustainability goals, and reinforce our commitment to advancing Oman’s national agenda. The branding honours both our legacy and our commitment to operational excellence and energy innovation. It has been developed to ensure it embodies the vision and aspirations of all our stakeholders.”

As a dedicated upstream company focused exclusively on the exploration, drilling, and extraction of oil and gas, OQEP plays a central role in the energy ecosystem of OQ Group.

Leveraging its strong financial fundamentals, experienced and entrepreneurial management team, and expansive global network of leading international oil company partners, OQEP is committed to maximising the sustainable use of Oman’s energy resources, bridging the energy transition, and driving economic growth across the sultanate for the benefit of its local communities.

OQEP aims to contribute significantly to supporting Oman’s strategic long-term shift towards energy transition by focusing on local assets to monetise Oman’s hydrocarbon reserves.

Currently, OQEP’s operated assets include Block 60, Block 48, Musandam Gas Plant, and Block 8, which is operated by Musandam Oil and Gas Company (MOGC).

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

