Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Ooredoo, Doha Bank colla...
EMPLOYMENT

Ooredoo, Doha Bank collaborate in Ministry of Labour's Summer Internship Programme

The initiative forms part of the broader national programme for the job localisation in the private sector and will run throughout the summer break

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 31, 2023
QATAREDUCATIONEMPLOYMENT
PHOTO
The 2023 summer internship programme, targeting Qatari students, is going on under the auspices of the Ministry of Labour and numerous private-sector corporations.
The initiative forms part of the broader national programme for the job localisation in the private sector and will run throughout the summer break. Within the communications and information technology sector, seven students took part in the summer internship programme overseen by Ooredoo. Meanwhile, Doha Bank supervised five students participating from the financial and insurance sector.
The number of students enrolled in the summer internship, which will continue until the end of August, has reached 198. The internship programme, one of the human capacity development programmes launched by the Manpower Employment Department at the Ministry of Labour in co-operation with the private sector, aims to provide participating university and school students with experience and develop their skills to the extent that qualifies them to enter the labour market, in addition to investing in the future Qatari workforce.
The programme helps to determine their orientations and to make the best use of free time during the summer vacation in a way that benefits them and instill values of responsibility and commitment.
The summer internship program presents students with a unique chance to gain insight into the professions of about 31 distinct sectors and fields, including notable ones like finance and insurance, services and transportation, communications and IT, real estate and contracting, as well as energy and industry.
The programme gives students the ability to assess the compatibility of their skills and capabilities with these industries, aiding them in effectively planning their future academic and professional trajectories.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

TRANSPORT

ENOC Group provides vehicle inspection training to Ajman Government

ENOC Group provides vehicle inspection training to Ajman Government
ENOC Group provides vehicle inspection training to Ajman Government
RETAIL

Abu Dhabi Retail dishes out summer in style

Abu Dhabi Retail dishes out summer in style
Abu Dhabi Retail dishes out summer in style
DIPLOMACY

Qatar-Morocco relations witnessing remarkable development in various sectors, says ambassador

Qatar-Morocco relations witnessing remarkable development in various sectors, says ambassador
Qatar-Morocco relations witnessing remarkable development in various sectors, says ambassador
EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets fall in early trade; Abu Dhabi rises

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets fall in early trade; Abu Dhabi rises
Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets fall in early trade; Abu Dhabi rises
LEGAL

Qatar issues laws to protect rights of expatriate workersbefore their hiring

Qatar issues laws to protect rights of expatriate workersbefore their hiring
Qatar issues laws to protect rights of expatriate workersbefore their hiring
EQUITIES

Saudi: First Milling records $125mln H1 revenue

Saudi: First Milling records $125mln H1 revenue
Saudi: First Milling records $125mln H1 revenue
REAL ESTATE

Property market in Oman on recovery path: The Central Bank of Oman

Property market in Oman on recovery path: The Central Bank of Oman
Property market in Oman on recovery path: The Central Bank of Oman
TELECOM

UAE: ZOI, Du join forces to enhance roaming services

UAE: ZOI, Du join forces to enhance roaming services
UAE: ZOI, Du join forces to enhance roaming services
MOST READ
1.

UAE-based start-up The Smash Room eyes 40 franchises across GCC, India

2.

UAE real estate: Rental increase across Dubai properties to slow down in 2024

3.

South Africa minister questions $8.5bln climate deal - report

4.

Nearly 9mln Indians based in GCC, with UAE topping the list - report

5.

Nigeria seeks to restart production at $2.5bln aluminium smelter

RELATED ARTICLES
1

MoE intends to employ secondary school students in July and August: Kuwait

2

Qatar, Iran sign deal for labour recruitment and dispatch

3

Teachers in England to strike for two more days in July

4

UAE announces new contract offering employment opportunities for studying citizens

5

More than 5,000 Emiratis benefit from career counselling in 3 months

LEADERSHIP TALKS

UAE

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi
UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

LATEST VIDEO

AVIATION

VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world

VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world
VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

PROTEST

Kenya's government, opposition to hold talks over protests

Kenya's government, opposition to hold talks over protests
Kenya's government, opposition to hold talks over protests
RENEWABLE ENERGY

UAE’s Masdar, Citaglobal Berhad to develop renewable energy projects in Malaysia

INVESTMENT

UAE's Aldar invests $95mln more to expand education portfolio

FOOD

Food prices in the GCC could rise due to supply chain disruptions

LATEST NEWS
1

ENOC Group provides vehicle inspection training to Ajman Government

2

Abu Dhabi records over $12.61bln worth of realty transactions in H1 2023

3

Oil on track for biggest monthly gains in over a year

4

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets fall in early trade; Abu Dhabi rises

5

Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh gets married after 19 years of engagement to Ferrari CEO Jean Todt

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds