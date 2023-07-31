Ooredoo, Doha Bank collaborate in Ministry of Labour's Summer Internship Programme

The 2023 summer internship programme, targeting Qatari students, is going on under the auspices of the Ministry of Labour and numerous private-sector corporations.The initiative forms part of the broader national programme for the job localisation in the private sector and will run throughout the summer break. Within the communications and information technology sector, seven students took part in the summer internship programme overseen by Ooredoo. Meanwhile, Doha Bank supervised five students participating from the financial and insurance sector.The number of students enrolled in the summer internship, which will continue until the end of August, has reached 198. The internship programme, one of the human capacity development programmes launched by the Manpower Employment Department at the Ministry of Labour in co-operation with the private sector, aims to provide participating university and school students with experience and develop their skills to the extent that qualifies them to enter the labour market, in addition to investing in the future Qatari workforce.The programme helps to determine their orientations and to make the best use of free time during the summer vacation in a way that benefits them and instill values of responsibility and commitment.The summer internship program presents students with a unique chance to gain insight into the professions of about 31 distinct sectors and fields, including notable ones like finance and insurance, services and transportation, communications and IT, real estate and contracting, as well as energy and industry.The programme gives students the ability to assess the compatibility of their skills and capabilities with these industries, aiding them in effectively planning their future academic and professional trajectories.