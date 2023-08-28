Government transactions through electronic channels such as the National Portal (Bahrain.bh), the eGovernment Apps Store (Bahrain.bh/apps), and self-service kiosks grew to more than 2,200,000 online transactions in the first half of this year.

Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA) deputy chief executive for electronic transformation Dr Zakariya AlKhajah said that the first half report of 2023 shows a 13 per cent increase in the number of visitors to the National Portal, which topped 11m visits.

Dr AlKhajah said the total number of electronic transactions through eGovernment mobile applications reached approximately 700,000, a 15pc jump compared to the first half of 2022, with a 13pc rise in financial transactions and 18pc in app usage.

These increases were attributed to the iGA’s continuous improvements and updates to the eGovernment Apps, as well as users’ preference and convenience in conducting government services through smart devices.

He said that the positive results are in line with the iGA’s strategic direction towards comprehensive digital transformation in the kingdom as well as the contentious efforts to reinforce the efficiency of government entities and the quality of public service delivery.

Dr AlKhajah highlighted that new services and innovative features were introduced in the National Portal Bahrain.bh as part of the ongoing efforts by the iGA to enhance the portal and its user experience.

These include personalisation of profiles, the ability to view messages received from the Government Notifications System, viewing transaction records and receipts, and the Government Services Catalogue.

Alongside these updates, improvements were made to the portal’s infrastructure to enhance capacity and responsiveness, and ensure smooth navigation on mobile and smart devices.

He said that the iGA, in co-operation with other government entities, has developed 66 eServices and re-engineered them to be offered via digital channels in 2023.

The most notable that have been launched in the first half of 2023 include Customs Authorisation Services, Government Documents Verification, National Examinations Results, and Higher Education Council services. This is in addition to the Marriage Assistance service and the Thanks and Appreciation service available via the National Suggestions and Complaint System “Tawasul”.

The report included statistics from the National Portal, which has witnessed 1.5 million payment transactions. Topping the list were Electricity and Water, followed by the General Directorate of Traffic, and ID card services in terms of payment value.

The most frequently used eServices were ID Cards, followed by Electricity and Water, Passport Renewal, and General Directorate of Traffic Services. Education and Training Quality Authority services were also in demand due to the introduction of the National Examinations Results service and various enhancements.

The report also showed that a remarkable increase in the usage of the Bahrain Legislations app with a nine-fold increase in the number of users compared to the same period last year, as the updated version of the app features new elements and eServices.

Meanwhile, the eShabab app, which lists events and programmes offered by the Youth and Sports Affairs Ministry, was increasingly popular during this period due to the launch of the Youth City 2030 initiative.