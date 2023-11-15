With just one week until opening, Qatar Travel Mart (QTM) 2023, organised by NeXTfairs for Exhibitions and Conference and graced by the esteemed patronage and guidance of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, will embark visitors on an extraordinary journey of discovery. This exceptional event, under the theme ‘Discover Places, People & Cultures’, is scheduled to take place from November20 to 22 at the prestigious Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

QTM 2023 has solidified its position as a premier platform for travel and tourism, bringing together the world’s most exquisite destinations to showcase the latest trends in Sports, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions), Business, Cultural, Leisure, Luxury, Medical, and Halal Tourism.

This year’s event offers a promising agenda focusing on industry growth and progress. It features an international conference, the Global Village, a memorable gala dinner, an exclusive Hosted Buyers’ Programme, and a B2B matchmaking programme and app that facilitates connections between exhibitors and buyers. These tools enable participants to schedule meetings in advance, access interactive floor plans, stay updated on event activities, and access conference agendas and sessions.

The event’s success is made possible by the generous support of Qatar Travel Mart’s sponsors and partners: Strategic Partner: Qatar Tourism; Title Sponsor: Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), Founding Partner: Katara Hospitality; Event Supporters: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry; Official Airline Partner: Qatar Airways; Official Transport Partner: Mowasalat; Official Destination Management Company (DMC), Experience Qatar; Hospitality Partner: Ezdan Palace; Official Insurance: Qatar International Group (QIC), Platinum Sponsor: Retaj Hotels and Hospitality; Association Partners: AMFORHT (World Association for Hospitality Tourism Education and Training), World Tourism Association for Culture and Heritage, WLO (World Leisure Organisation), and the Islamic Centre for Development and Trade.

Rawad Sleem, co-founder and general manager of NeXTfairs for Exhibitions and Conferences, expressed his excitement about QTM, stating: “Qatar Travel Mart owes its success to the invaluable support of our esteemed sponsors and partners. Their unwavering commitment to our cause is commendable, and we are grateful for their contributions.”

At the core of QTM 2023 is a three-day international conference that attracts a distinguished gathering of industry experts and luminaries. This event serves as a magnet, drawing in senior-level executives and key decision-makers from various sectors of the tourism industry. Attendees range from academics, researchers, and policymakers to experienced consultants, government officials, students, and professionals from related tourism fields, creating an exceptional blend of minds.

Khalid Hassan Kafood, media & government relations manager of Mowasalat Company (Karwa), stated: “As Qatar’s largest transport provider, we feel that it is our mandate to be a driving force behind the country’s Tourism Industry. We cooperate with Qatar Tourism and the local DMCs as a dedicated partner in crafting unforgettable travel experiences.”

Hani Dabash, the deputy group CEO of Ezdan Holding Group, said: “The hospitality sector in Qatar remains vital and thriving, thanks to the numerous advancements in recent years. Despite the challenges, Ezdan Hotels has effectively strengthened its position in the local market by providing a diverse range of outstanding services, guaranteeing an exceptional experience for visitors in Qatar.”

Medhat Nouby, CEO of Retaj Hotels & Hospitality, said: “This year, we are proud to be a platinum sponsor at the second edition of the Qatar Travel Mart. This presents an excellent opportunity to showcase Retaj’s hotels and hospitality services, while also gaining insight into the offerings from various countries and participating organizations all under one roof.”

Annie Altunyan, project manager, Experience Qatar, said: “As Experience Qatar assumes the role of the Official DMC for Qatar Travel Mart, we embark on a journey to redefine experiential travel. Our partnership signifies a commitment to curate unforgettable moments, ensuring every visitor discovers the true essence of Qatar. Our focus goes beyond logistics; we’re crafting immersive experiences that unveil the soul of Qatar.”

