ABU DHABI - President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reviewed a number of environmental initiatives and pioneering ideas that contribute to strengthening the UAE's efforts to promote sustainability and preserve natural resources by encouraging innovation in this area.

This came during His Highness' reception at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi on World Environment Day, wherein His Highness received a group of entrepreneurs, youth, and officials who are working to implement innovative initiatives and ideas in the environmental conservation and sustainability fields.

His Highness listened to an explanation by the leaders of these initiatives regarding their importance, the possibilities of developing and implementing them on a large scale, and the results they have achieved.

His Highness praised the importance of such innovative solutions in raising awareness of the need to preserve environmental resources with the aim of building a more sustainable and prosperous future. He noted that initiatives by environmental leaders, whether in the UAE or worldwide, are a source of inspiration in advancing efforts to protect the environment from the challenges it faces.

His Highness stressed that the UAE is keen to benefit from all contributions and initiatives in this regard while fostering greater understanding of the role of individuals and communities in addressing climate change.

His Highness underscored that preserving the environment and its resources is a collective responsibility, both at the community level and globally.

His Highness remarked that the UAE continues to cooperate with international partners to achieve objectives in this field and further activate the historic UAE Consensus, which resulted from the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), through effective programmes and initiatives that will shape a better future for all peoples worldwide.