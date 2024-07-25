The new Omoda E5 being charged

Omoda & Jaecoo, the innovative automotive brand dedicated to pioneering the future of travel, has announced its latest all-electric SUV, the Omoda E5.

Following previous announcements of the Omoda C5 and Jaecoo J7, Omoda E5 will be the third model of the brand to be launched in the UAE market in the coming months, with additional models reported to follow.

The new addition underscores Omoda & Jaecoo’s fast-growing expansion in the country, as it aims to accelerate the transition to clean-energy vehicles, well aligned with the UAE’s green mobility visions.

Unmatched safety standards

The first fully electric SUV in its class, Omoda E5 will bring unmatched safety standards, including exceptionally high benchmarks in fire and heat resistance, in addition to its avant-garde design, effortless performance, and a commitment to sustainability.

Shawn Xu, CEO of Omoda & Jaecoo Automobile International, said: “As the UAE continues to witness growing EV readiness among drivers, we are excited to announce the upcoming addition of Omoda E5 to our fleet of vehicles in the coming months. This is a milestone moment for Omoda & Jaecoo as we expand our presence in the Middle East. The Omoda E5 is not just an electric vehicle, but a testament to our commitment in redefining automotive experiences through innovation and sustainable progress.

“Our goal is to be at the forefront of the EV revolution, creating pathbreaking vehicles that pioneer the future of mobility. We look forward to bringing new products, new technology and new ecosystems to the Middle East.”

Pioneering advanced safety

The Omoda E5 has successfully completed rigorous testing to ensure reliability in extreme conditions, including high heat, deep waters, and rough terrains. Notably, it endured a stringent flame test during which it was exposed to flames up to 500°C for 130 seconds, demonstrating its robust construction and suitability for the UAE's demanding climate. This testing followed its official passing of Authoritative Safety Verification, which occurred after its debut at the brand’s Ecological Conference in Wuhu, China, earlier this year.

Equipped with a 61kWh battery capacity, 80kW fast charging power, and a 28-minutue fast charging Blade (LFP) Battery, the Omoda E5 excels in high-temperature environments. The recent flame test further validated its ability to maintain stability and safety under extreme heat conditions, showcasing the effectiveness of its Battery Management System (BMS). The BMS monitors the battery status in real-time, ensuring optimal performance and safety in all operating conditions.

In addition to its durability, Omoda E5 prioritises passenger safety with its 78 per cent high-strength steel body composition. Today, steel makes up around 65% of an average automobile’s weight and is the backbone of the entire vehicle. This design not only enhances structural integrity but also ensures reliable performance on unpaved roads. The vehicle's robust structure includes a secure door-sealing system, safeguarding the interior against water ingress even in deep-water conditions.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).