Muscat – Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) has urged private firms to prioritise recruitment of nationals for managerial and supervisory roles at fuel stations.

‘We commend companies’ dedication to job stability and encourage them to take advantage of the initiatives provided by the Ministry of Labour to bolster national employment,’ it stated.

MoCIIP further stated that as part of the collaboration with Ministry of Labour, it is focusing on public-private joint efforts to create employment opportunities for the national workforce.

‘Ministry of Labour, which is responsible for ensuring private sector compliance with hiring regulations, urges non-compliant businesses to appoint national workers as Petrol Station Managers or Petrol Station Supervisors within one month of this notice. Companies can also take advantage of employment initiatives provided by the Ministry of Labour. We commend businesses already in compliance and recognise their vital role in supporting job stability for national workers, contributing to the government’s employment efforts,’ MoCIIP stated.

In 2021, Ministry of Labour and Oman Society for Petroleum Services launched an initiative to nationalise the job of station managers at fuel stations.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

