Muscat: The Public Services Sector Governance and Local Added Value Committee, headed by His Excellency Dr. Mansour bin Talib Al Hinai, has announced the offering of 479 new jobs through the Tawteen digital platform in cooperation with Nama Water Services Company.

This initiative is in line with the recommendations of the "Role of Economic Sectors in Localizing Job Opportunities and Local Added Value" forum. The offered jobs are in various sectors within the water industry, aiming to meet local market demands and contribute to Oman's economic growth.

The committee is committed to increasing Omanisation rates in the electricity, water, and sanitation sectors. In 2023, the Omani workforce in these sectors reached 79%.

This announcement represents a pivotal step towards enhancing the contribution of the Operations Governance Committees in the economic sectors in achieving Oman Vision 2040, which seeks to build a sustainable economy based on innovation and effective partnership between all stakeholders and provide sustainable job opportunities for the Omani national workforce.

The committee encourages job seekers to apply for these positions through the Tawteen platform. Additionally, they are working to provide training opportunities linked to employment in the sector.

