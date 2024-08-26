Muscat: The Omani Culinary Arts Festival, organised by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism in the Wilayat of Salalah, has kicked off in conjunction with the Dhofar Khareef Season 2024.

The festival, which will run until August 26, includes various activities, including live shows by a number of Omani and Gulf chefs, in the presence of many cooking enthusiasts and influencers from inside and outside the Sultanate of Oman, in addition to a number of sections such as the Little Chef Corner, traditional music folklore shows, and various competitions, as well as a corner for farmers and local products, another for gifts and souvenirs, and restaurants serving traditional Omani foods.

The festival comes within the framework of the "Food Tourism and Omani Culinary Arts" programme, through which the ministry seeks to introduce Omani cuisine as one of the means to achieve economic, social and environmental sustainability and activate the role of tourism in strengthening local communities and providing business opportunities for small and medium enterprises.

It is noteworthy that the Omani Culinary Arts Festival aims to promote tourism and enhance food tourism, especially Omani culinary arts and Omani cuisine locally, regionally and globally through forums, festivals and events specialized in the field of food and culinary arts.

The opening ceremony of the festival was sponsored by His Excellency Faisal bin Abdullah Al Rawas, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

