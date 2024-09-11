Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources (MAFWR) on Tuesday announced plans to release 15mn cubic meters of water from Wadi Dayqah Dam on September 15. This move aims to replenish underground reservoirs crucial for irrigation in the nearby villages of Daghamr and Hail al Ghaf.

Wadi Dayqah, located 75km from Muscat in Quriyat, boasts one of the largest dams in the Arabian Peninsula, with a storage capacity of 100mn cubic meters and standing 75m tall.

In its official statement, MAFWR emphasized the importance of the discharge to support local agriculture by ensuring a sustainable water supply for farmers in the region. The release will help maintain water levels in the aquifers, directly benefiting the area's farming communities.

