Bahrain-Oman trade volume reached $518 million in 2023 and has the potential to grow manifold, Bahrain Chamber chairman Sameer Nass has said.

This came about during a meeting with an Omani business delegation led by Oman Chamber board member Redha Al Saleh, that called on Mr Nass at the Bahrain Chamber Bait Al Tijjar headquarters yesterday.

Voicing the keenness of the local businesses in enhancing trade and commerce with Oman, Mr Nass also congratulated the Oman Chamber, headed by Shaikh Faisal Abdullah Al Rawas, on leading the Federation of GCC Chambers for the current term.

For his part, Mr Al Saleh highlighted the synergy between Oman and Bahrain which constitute an opportunity to foster business and investment. He stressed on the need to consolidate efforts to further enhance trade and business cooperation. Al Saleh also expressed pride in the establishment of the Omani-Bahraini company and the formation of its board.

Also present during the meeting were Bahrain’s Ambassador to Oman Dr Juma Al Kaabi and board members of the Bahrain Chamber.