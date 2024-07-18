IMPORTS, exports and transshipments through Bahrain International Airport decreased last year (2023), according to an annual report.

The Civil Aviation Annual Statistics Report 2023 said that the amount of cargo handled at the airport dropped for the first time since 2015, with the number of cargo flights also dropping compared to 2022.

Released by the Transportations and Telecommunications Ministry in co-operation with Bahrain Airport Company, Bahrain Airport Services, Bahrain Aviation Fuelling Company and DHL Aviation, the report summarised the transportation of passengers and cargo through the airport last year (2023).

“Although cargo handling witnessed a decrease of seven per cent with a total of 353,542 tonnes handled in 2023 (compared to 380,414 tonnes in 2022), the airport’s strategic initiatives and operational efficiency continued to maintain cargo throughput above pre-pandemic levels,” the report said.

“Bahrain International Airport has solidified its status as a key hub in the Middle East, reflecting the airport’s enhanced connectivity and service quality.”

The total amount of imported cargo recorded in 2023 was estimated to be 128,690 tonnes, a 4pc decrease from 2022, which saw about 134,410 tonnes of import at the airport.

Exports also fell, with 68,290 tonnes of cargo being shipped off in 2023, an 8pc decrease from 2022, which saw 73,924 tonnes of cargo being sent off.

Meanwhile, the amount of transshipments, which were forwarded to another destination, also fell with 156,562 tonnes in 2023, a 9pc decrease compared to 2022, which saw 172,080 tonnes.

The month that saw the highest number of imports in 2023 was December, with 11,960 tonnes, while the lowest was recorded in July with 9,468 tonnes.

The highest number of exports was recorded in March with 9,468 tonnes, while the lowest was in July with 5,126 tonnes.

Combined, the highest number of cargo was shipped in December, with 18,798 tonnes, while the lowest was recorded in July with 14,594 tonnes.

As for transshipments, the highest number was recorded in September with 13,701 tonnes being forwarded, while the lowest was in October with 11,855.

In total, the highest number of shipment was handled in March with 32,851 tonnes (11,533 import, 6,941 export and 14,377 transhipment), while the lowest was handled in July (9,468 export, 5,126 export, and 13,317 transhipment).

Cargo flights have shown a gradual decrease post pandemic, with them accounting for 32pc of flights in 2020 during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, gradually reducing to 28pc of flights in 2021, 20pc in 2022, and only 16pc in 2023.

In terms of airlines, DHL dominated the market, with 251,079 tonnes of cargo in 2023, accounting for 71pc of market share in 2023.

Gulf Air followed with 50,966 tonnes (14pc), then came Emirates with 16,044 tonnes (5pc), British Airways with 3,397 tonnes (1pc) and Cargolux with 2,885 tonnes of cargo (1pc).

The remaining 29,171 tonnes (8pc) comes from other airlines.

