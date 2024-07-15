Bahrain Chamber chairman Sameer Nass affirmed Bahrain’s keenness to enhance co-operation and partnership with Canada in various vital sectors, praising the bilateral relations between Bahrain and Canada.

This came as he received at his office yesterday the chairman of the Canada-Arab Business Council Dr Mohamad Sawwaf.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance economic, commercial and financial co-operation, as well as investment partnerships between Bahrain and Canada and called for opening avenues of business co-operation between Canada and Arab countries through the council and the Union of Arab Chambers.

The meeting also shed light on promising investment opportunities and knowledge transfer in key sectors including food security, agrotech, pharmaceuticals, educational and medical tourism.