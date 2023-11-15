Muscat: The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism will begin to organise mobile workshops in the Republics of Italy and Germany on Thursday November 16, 2023 to promote and introduce the most prominent components related to the tourism sector, including tourism products and projects in the Sultanate of Oman in the European market.

Their Excellencies the ambassadors, a delegation from the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, and 22 institutions from the Omani tourism sector, including tourism companies and hotel establishments, participate in the workshops.

The workshops will be held in 4 cities, starting from Milan to Rome in Italy, passing through Berlin and finally in Munich in Germany. Through this participation, the Ministry seeks to focus on the distinguished tourism experiences in the Sultanate of Oman, in addition to promoting a number of tourism types in the Sultanate of Oman, the most important of which are heritage and natural tourism and adventure tourism.

Haitham bin Mohammed Al-Ghassani, Director General of Tourism Promotion at the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, said that organising the workshops comes within the Ministry’s plans that aim to introduce the capabilities of the tourism sector in the most important markets exporting tourists, including the European market, one of the important markets in which the Ministry seeks to enhance the presence of the Sultanate of Oman as a multi-seasonal destination famous for its natural beauty, cultural heritage, and warm hospitality, and that meets the requirements of European tourists.

Al-Ghassani added that the Ministry is working, through the participation of Omani tourism institutions, to enable them to find direct communication channels with the largest international tourism companies in the Italian and German markets and to acquaint the Omani tourism institutions with the most prominent developments in the travel and tourism sector in these markets.

"Business meetings and partnerships will be held in the presence of 270 institutions from the Italian market and 150 institutions from the German market, to discuss enhancing joint cooperation to increase the number of tourists coming to the Sultanate of Oman through these companies. In addition to creating an important promotional and economic platform for Omani tourism companies and institutions, especially small and medium enterprises, to promote their services and products."

It is noteworthy that the number of visitors coming to the Sultanate of Oman from Germany was 95,623 visitors during the period from January to September 2023, compared to 28,144 visitors during the same period in 2022, an increase of 240 percent. While the number of visitors from Italy reached 46,056 visitors during the period from January to September 2023, compared to 12,155 visitors during the same period in 2022, an increase of 279 percent.