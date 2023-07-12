Muscat – Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), in cooperation with Omani-Syrian Business Council and Damascus Chamber of Commerce, organised the Omani-Syrian Business Forum in Muscat on Tuesday.

The forum was held under the patronage of H E Dr Saeed bin Mohammed al Saqri, Minister of Economy, and Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, Chairman of Board of Directors of OCCI, in the presence of Omani businessmen and their Syrian counterparts.

The forum highlighted the opportunities and facilities offered by Oman and Syria to investors, which contribute to enhancing trade and investment exchange between the two countries. It also aimed to link Omani and Syrian business owners through bilateral sessions.

H E Saqri said the forum gives an opportunity to explore aspects of cooperation in various sectors for exchange of experiences and transfer of knowledge between the two countries, and facilitating the process of linking Omani and Syrian business owners.

He stressed that Oman is always ready to work to facilitate economic, investment and trade cooperation between the two countries to achieve the goals aspired by the leadership of the two countries.

On his part, Rawas stated that the forum seeks to strengthen trade and economic relations between the two countries, while stressing the depth of the historical relationship between the two brotherly countries.

He added that the forum is a platform for business owners to learn about the privileges, opportunities and incentives offered by the two countries to business owners.

Rawas pointed out that the forum focuses on a set of economic sectors, including food industries, import and export, contracting, the clothing and cotton industry, textile sector, tourism, veterinary medicines, fodder, fertilisers, chemicals, and the plastics industry.

On the occasion, Dr Mohammad Samer al Khalil, Syrian Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade, said that economic relations between Oman and Syria are historic and continuous.

He added that Oman is an important regional trade centre for re-exporting Syrian products to eastern African countries, India and China. “The two countries have the potential to invest in many opportunities.”

