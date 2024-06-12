Nouakchott: Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister met in the Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott, with Mohamed Zein El Abidine Ould Cheikh Ahmed, the President of the National Union of Mauritanian Employers (UNPM).

During the meeting, the two sides explored means of boosting economic and trade cooperation between Oman and Mauritania, as well as means of augmenting joint investments in vital sectors.

They also touched on opportunities to encourage business-people in establishing partnerships and exchange expertise in areas of common interest.

Al Busaidi underscored the Sultanate of Oman’s keenness to enhance trade and economic relations with Mauritania. He also lauded the promising opportunities in Mauritania in various sectors, such as energy, mining, tourism, agriculture, livestock and fisheries.

The President of the National Union of Mauritanian Employers said the Mauritanian private sector welcomes the boosting of economic cooperation with the private sector of Oman.

He affirmed that the National Union of Mauritanian Employers is ready to help in overcoming any obstacles or challenges that Omani companies may face in Mauritania.

Moreover, during the visit, Oman and Mauritania signed several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) dealing with political consultations, diplomatic training, studies and research, as well as cooperation in fields of oil and gas, minerals, energy and information and communication technology (ICT).

The MoUs were signed by Sayyid Badr Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister and Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Mauritanians Abroad.

