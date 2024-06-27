Muscat: Embassy of India, Muscat organized a successful India-Oman Business-to-Business (B2B) Meet on 26 June 2024. The event witnessed the participation of 23 visiting Indian companies from the Agriculture, Processed Food, Spices, Engineering, and Construction sectors, led by the Chairperson of IGTD Exim Chamber of Commerce, along with 40 Omani companies. This meeting facilitated direct interactions between Indian exporters and Omani importers, focusing on the aforementioned sectors. The Indian and Omani companies engaged in fruitful discussions, exploring opportunities for enhanced bilateral trade and mutual growth.

2. His Excellency Amit Narang, Ambassador of India to the Sultanate of Oman, addressed the gathering, highlighting the robust commercial relations between India and Oman. He reiterated the Embassy's commitment to facilitating business activities between Indian and Omani companies, aiming to strengthen bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

3. To further promote trade and economic cooperation between India and Oman, the IGTD Exim Chamber of Commerce is leading a business delegation from the Agriculture, Processed Foods, Spices, Engineering, and Construction sectors from 25th to 27th June 2024. This delegation aims to explore significant opportunities for strengthening trade relations between the two countries.

4. India and Oman share a long history of robust bilateral trade relations, underpinned by mutual trust and shared interests. Both nations have consistently strived to enhance economic partnership, leading to substantial growth in trade volumes and diversification across various sectors. As a result, bilateral trade more than doubled from USD 5.4 billion in 2020-21 to USD 12.3 billion in 2022-23, showcasing the strength of economic ties.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

