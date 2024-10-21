Muscat – Ministry of Labour (MoL) has introduced new regulations to manage complaints and grievances in the private sector. The move – under Ministerial Decision No 618/2024 issued by H E Dr Mahad bin Saeed Baowain, Minister of Labour – abides by the mandate laid out in Royal Decree No 53/2023.

For employers with 25 or more workers, the new rules require them to prepare a list of penalties and conditions to impose these. Employers are allowed to introduce additional violations and penalties after MoL approval. Enforcement of penalties is the responsibility of the employer or their legal representatives.

The penalties outlined include written warnings for minor violations, wage deduction of up to five days for repeated infractions, temporary suspension from work, and immediate termination without compensation for serious misconduct, as specified by the decision.

For employers with 50 or more workers, MoL mandates development of a formal system for managing complaints and grievances based on outlined procedures. Specific rules have been introduced to address employee tardiness. A worker arriving up to 15 minutes late without a valid reason will receive a written warning.

For further late arrivals, the following penalties apply: 5% deduction from daily wage for the second instance, 10% for the third and 20% for the fourth.

If an employee is late by 30 to 60 minutes without permission or an acceptable excuse, the first instance will result in 50% deduction from daily wage. For the second occurrence, 75% will be deducted and for the third instance, one full day’s wage will be deducted. The fourth occurrence of tardiness will result in deduction of one and a half days’ wages.

The new regulations cover penalties for misconduct including minor assault on colleagues, accepting bribes and sleeping during work hours. In these cases, wage deduction can range from one to five days, depending on the severity and frequency of violation. Dismissal is possible for repeated offences.

Employees found to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs during working hours may be dismissed without entitlement to end-of-service benefits. Smoking in prohibited areas will incur wage deductions, with repeat offenders facing potential dismissal.

Employers are required to notify workers in writing before any penalty is imposed and must give employees an opportunity to present their defence. Additionally, wage deductions must be clearly defined.

The regulations protect workers’ rights to file grievances within seven days of a penalty being imposed. No penalty can be enforced more than six months after a violation, except in cases of repeated offences.

The decision was published in the Official Gazette on October 17 and came into effect immediately.

