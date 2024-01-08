Muscat: Sultanate of Oman is in the clutches of a cold snap, with Jabal Shams setting a record for this winter by plunging below freezing point, marking the coldest temperature in Oman this Sunday at -1.1°C. Saiq station in the elevated Jabal Akhdar wasn't far behind at a chilly 5.4°C.

The chill isn't confined to the peaks alone; regions throughout Oman have felt the brunt of this cold wave over the past week. The Meteorological office warns of even colder days ahead, with potential frost forecasted for the higher altitudes.

In Ibri, the mercury dipped to -2°C at Jabal Al Surah on Sunday, prompting residents to document and share the rare spectacle of frost in the region.

The cold front in Oman has transformed Jabal Shams into a magnet for adventure seekers, eager to brave the frosty climes. Camping enthusiasts are seizing this unique chance to experience the rare sub-zero temperatures firsthand.

Mubarak Moosa, a passionate adventurer from Kerala, is one of many who are drawn to the mountain's allure. "We are planning to visit Jabal Shams this Thursday and camp there at night to witness the magical sunrise and experience the cold weather," he shared with palpable excitement.

In stark contrast, the towns of Yalooni and Salalah basked in warmer climates, with temperatures hovering around 29°C on Sunday.

Looking ahead, the Meteorological office predicts cloud formations along the coastal stretch of the Sea of Oman and the Hajar Mountains, with these cloud masses expected to drift and gather over South Al Sharqiyah and Al Wusta governorates, raising the likelihood of sporadic rainfall.

Adding to the season's dynamic weather, the Meteorological office also notes an increase in plankton off the coast of the Sea of Oman, a phenomenon that's occurring in tandem with the prevailing north-easterly winds.



