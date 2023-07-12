MUSCAT: The Sultanate of Oman has achieved a significant milestone in global travel rankings. According to the latest Global Passport Power Rank 2023, Oman has claimed the 49th position worldwide, signifying the country's efforts in expanding travel opportunities for its citizens and enhancing its global standing.

The Global Passport Power Rank is an influential annual report that measures the strength and accessibility of passports from around the world. It is the only real-time global ranking of the world’s passports, invented and powered by Arton Capital. It provides valuable insights into the freedom of travel that citizens of different countries enjoy, based on the number of visa-free or visa-on-arrival destinations they can access.

The 49th position attained by Oman demonstrates the increasing recognition and trust that the country's passport holds on the global stage. Citizens of Oman can now travel to a significant number of countries across the globe without the need for advance visas, fostering cultural exchange, tourism and business opportunities.

The Omani passport is given a 97 mobility score. There are 40 countries that Omani passport holders can travel to without obtaining a visa for 14 to 180 days, depending on the conditions of the destination countries. Some of these countries include Albania, Bahamas, Bahrain, Brunei, Ecuador, Egypt, Georgia, Jordan and Kazakhstan.

Oman's rise in the passport power rankings is a reflection of the nation's commitment to fostering international relationships and promoting global mobility for its citizens. The Sultanate of Oman's diplomatic efforts, bilateral agreements and visa facilitation programmes have contributed to the steady growth of its passport power in recent years.

The improved passport power of Oman is expected to have a positive impact on the nation's tourism sector, attracting more international visitors and boosting the economy. With easier access to a diverse range of countries, Omani citizens can explore new destinations, engage in business ventures and contribute to the country's economic growth.

The index has considered 193 United Nations member countries and six territories (ROC Taiwan, Macao (SAR China), Hong Kong (SAR China) Kosovo, Palestinian Territory, and the Vatican) for a total of 199 passports.

