Muscat – Ahlibank has successfully concluded its rights issue, which was oversubscribed. The offering comprised approximately 357mn shares at a price of 142bz per share (including a 2bz issue expense per share), attracting strong participation from shareholders and significant interest across the investment community. This outcome reflects the strength of Ahlibank’s market positioning and underscores its readiness to capitalise on emerging opportunities with greater agility and scale.

This landmark achievement marks a critical milestone for the bank, reinforcing its capital position and affirming shareholders’ confidence in the bank’s long-term growth strategy. It serves as a clear endorsement of Ahlibank’s disciplined approach to transformation, operational agility, and strengthening its standing within an increasingly competitive banking landscape.

More than a financial transaction, the rights issue deepens alignment between shareholders and the bank’s strategic vision, ensuring Ahlibank remains well-positioned to deliver sustainable value, drive performance-led growth, and navigate future opportunities with resilience and precision.

The capital raise forms part of a broader capital optimisation initiative aimed at enhancing the bank’s financial flexibility and supporting its next phase of development. The funds will be directed towards executing core strategic initiatives and expanding the bank’s lending capacity to stimulate business activity. These efforts will contribute to improving capital adequacy ratios, strengthening market resilience, and supporting the bank’s objective of delivering superior value to its stakeholders.

This successful issuance not only reinforces confidence in Ahlibank’s governance and institutional strength but also highlights the bank’s forward-looking strategy. As the operating environment continues to evolve, Ahlibank remains committed to sustainable growth, disciplined execution, and market leadership.

With an enhanced capital structure and a future-oriented outlook, the bank is well-positioned to accelerate its growth trajectory and seize value-accretive opportunities across Oman.

