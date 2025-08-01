MUSCAT - The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) has officially announced its membership in the World Free Zones Organization (WFZO), an international non-profit institution dedicated to supporting and developing free and economic zones worldwide. The organization includes more than 1,600 zones and economic institutions from over 140 countries.

This membership aligns with the Authority’s ongoing efforts to enhance the competitiveness of the special economic zones, free zones, and industrial cities under OPAZ supervision. It also aims to open new horizons for promoting these zones internationally as leading investment destinations known for their flexibility, readiness, and advanced infrastructure, reflecting a strategic direction to strengthen the international presence of Oman’s zones.

OPAZ’s membership aims to create more opportunities for exchanging expertise and adopting best practices alongside leading international partners. It also contributes to improving operational efficiency and developing promotional and marketing tools, thus supporting efforts to attract high-quality investments and projects with substantial added value.

Through this international partnership, the Authority seeks to expand its economic network and benefit from global trends in the management and development of special economic zones, free zones, and industrial cities. It is worth noting that the number of active special economic, free, and industrial zones in the Sultanate of Oman has reached 23, with cumulative investment reaching approximately RO 21 billion by the end of 2024.

