Muscat – Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) in Dhahirah is actively working on a significant project for the maintenance and rehabilitation of 100 aflaj irrigation systems at a cost of over RO848,000.

Salim bin Ali al Amrani, Director General of Agriculture and Water Resources in Dhahirah, emphasised the fact that the project is essential following the impact of recent climatic conditions and erosion of valleys. The directorate is committed to preserving these historic structures which are crucial for irrigating agricultural land and ensuring consistent water supply.

Amrani stressed the collective responsibility of society in preserving aflaj systems, underscoring their importance not just for irrigation but as symbols of cultural heritage and environmental stewardship.

According to Mubarak bin Salem al Jabri, Director of Water Resources Department, maintenance and rehabilitation of 20 aflaj has been completed, with work ongoing on the remaining 80. The scope of the work includes sediment removal, channel excavation and protection measures to ensure the long-term sustainability of the falaj water flow.

Jabri informed that the aflaj project aims to support farmers and improve irrigation services. “Aflaj are a traditional water source on which Omanis have depended for irrigation for ages. The types of aflaj vary according to the geological and hydrological characteristics of an area.”

In 2023, Dhahirah successfully rehabilitated 36 aflaj, enhancing water flow and irrigation efficiency, leading to increased agricultural productivity. There are a total of 560 aflaj in Dhahirah.

