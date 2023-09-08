Muscat: The Ministry of Health, in cooperation with the Ministry of Labour, signed at the Ministry’s General Office a programme to qualify and train 620 job seekers in nursing and allied medical jobs within the training program coupled with employment.

The programme was signed on behalf of the Ministry of Health by Her Excellency Dr. Fatima bint Muhammad Al-Ajmi, Undersecretary of the Ministry for Administrative, Financial Affairs and Planning, and on behalf of the Ministry of Labour, His Excellency Sayyid Salem bin Muslim Al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labor for Human Resources Development.

The programme aims to enhance cooperation between the two sides in the field of training associated with employment, develop and improve the skills of workers in the health sector, and provide sustainable job opportunities for young people wishing to work in this field operational training.

The programme also includes several initiatives and training programmes aimed at developing the skills of young people and qualifying them for the labor market in the health sector, in cooperation with educational and training institutions, by employing national cadres holding university degrees (bachelors) and university diplomas, and enrolling them in the training program in government health institutions.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for Administrative, Financial Affairs and Planning said that this programme will contribute to improving the quality of health services provided to citizens by qualifying health personnel and developing their skills. It will also contribute to providing job opportunities for young people who wish to work in the field of health.

The Ministry of Health will also supervise the training programme technically, prepare periodic follow-up reports for the contractors to evaluate the performance of the trainees, share the evaluation results with the Ministry of Labor, and implement the training program according to the agreed time frame.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labor for Human Resources Development indicated that the programme reflects the government's commitment to developing the health sector and providing job opportunities for young people, and that the Ministry of Labor will provide the necessary support for the training and rehabilitation projects that will be implemented within this programme.