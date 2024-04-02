Muscat – Oman Italian Friendship Association (OIFA) has announced the first Oman-Italy Business Matchmaking Forum.

Scheduled to be held on April 28 to 29 with confirmed participation from Italian investors, the forum is a dynamic platform for Omani and Italian enterprises to explore new opportunities, exchange innovative ideas and establish long-term partnerships.

Aligned with objectives of economic growth and diversification, and boosting international relations, it exemplifies OIFA’s commitment to knowledge sharing and enhancing economic relations between the two countries and stands as a cornerstone of the association’s annual strategic initiatives.

“The Oman-Italy Business Matchmaking Forum represents a strategic bridge connecting two economies,” said Salma al Hashmi, Board Member of OIFA. “This year, we are delighted to confirm significant participation from a wide variety of industries including food and agriculture, manufacturing, real estate and construction, fashion, hospitality, sustainable circular economy, design and engineering. OIFA is calling on Omani businesses to actively participate in this forum and capitalise on this opportunity.”

She added that the diverse representation is “poised to unlock fresh opportunities and foster long-lasting partnerships, reinforcing our dedication to shaping a future rich in shared success and innovation”.

Ahead of the Oman-Italy Business Matchmaking Forum, OIFA has assembled a task force of experts from key sectors and authorities to actively cultivate bilateral trade and partnerships. This collaborative effort is set to serve as a dynamic catalyst for encouraging strong and enduring business connections between Omani and Italian investors.

