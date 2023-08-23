Oman's hotel industry has demonstrated significant resilience and recovery as it records an impressive 27.8% increase in total revenues until July 2023 compared to the same period last year. This growth is indicative of the country's success in reviving its tourism sector and attracting a diverse range of international visitors.

According to a preliminary data released by National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), the total number of guests in Oman's 3-5 star hotels reached 1,098,157 by the end of July 2023, reflecting a remarkable 25.8% surge compared to the figure of 872,796 guests during the same period in 2022. This surge in visitor numbers has had a direct positive impact on the overall revenue generated by the hotel industry.

In terms of revenue, the hotel industry in Oman generated RO 122.530 million until July 2023, a substantial increase of 27.8% when compared to the RO 95.842 million earned during the same period last year. This growth in revenue can be attributed to the surge in occupancy rates as well as the increased spending by both domestic and international guests.

Analysing the composition of guests, Omani nationals accounted for 411,551 visitors, reflecting a modest growth of 2.3% from the 402,247 guests recorded in 2022. This slight increase suggests that efforts to encourage domestic tourism are yielding positive results.

The number of visitors from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries witnessed a notable increase, with 99,947 guests visiting Oman until July 2023, representing a 19.1% growth from the 83,909 guests recorded in the same period last year. Similarly, other Arab guests showed significant interest in Oman, with their numbers increasing by 43.3% from 35,910 in 2022 to 51,567 in 2023.

Diversifying the visitor base, Oman witnessed an influx of tourists from various regions. The number of African guests increased by 37% to reach 6,365 until July 2023, compared to 4,645 visitors in the previous year. Asian visitors showed remarkable growth, with a 47.1% increase from 111,366 guests in 2022 to 163,779 guests in 2023. Europeans also displayed a strong interest in Oman, with their numbers surging by 44.4% from 179,751 to 259,949 guests. American guests experienced a modest growth of 3.3%, reaching 33,420 visitors, while Oceania witnessed an astounding increase of 242.7%, with 24,755 guests visiting Oman in until July 2023.

The rise in visitor numbers has had a positive impact on hotel occupancy rates, which increased by 10.3% compared to the same period last year. This rise in occupancy rates, coupled with increased spending per guest, has contributed to the overall revenue growth in the hotel industry.

The significant growth in Oman's hotel industry highlights the success of the country's efforts to promote tourism and attract a diverse range of international visitors.

