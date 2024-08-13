Muscat – In a development set to transform the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) industry in Oman, Global Space and Technology Company has received a licence from Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for its Unmanned Technology Centre in Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD).

The centre is set to become a hub for drone technology and unmanned systems, offering a range of services from training to specialised equipment supply and maintenance.

The centre’s services will cater to various sectors, including government, security, military, commercial businesses and hobbyists. Among its key offerings are training programmes that provide comprehensive and specialised instruction in drone operations, aerial photography, software technologies and geographic information systems (GIS) analysis.

Those interested will also have the opportunity to earn licences to operate drones, preparing them for roles as certified drone pilots.

In addition to training, the centre will host advanced workshops for specialists, offering in-depth sessions on drone design and engineering. These workshops aim to equip participants with practical and scientific knowledge needed to excel in the UAV industry.

About the licence, Bahiya Hilal Sultan al Shuaibi, founder and CEO of Global Space and Technology Company, said, “We are pleased with this achievement; it represents a significant step towards realising our vision of enhancing the unmanned technology sector. We extend our thanks to CAA for their support.”

She added, “The Unmanned Technology Centre marks a crucial turning point in the development of drone and unmanned aerial systems in the region, aligning with global trends and addressing local and regional market needs.”

The centre will be part of ‘ZONE 88,’ a larger initiative of Global Space and Technology Company. Located in SEZAD, ZONE 88 is dedicated to advancing space sciences and cutting-edge technologies. It includes five major projects – the Space Habitat Centre, Commercial Space Launch Area, Ground Station, Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Testing Area, and now the Unmanned Technology Centre. These projects aim to boost the space and technology industries, attract global investments and build a sustainable knowledge economy in the region.

