In line with Oman’s commitment to achieving zero carbon neutrality by 2050, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion issued Ministerial Resolution No. 615/2023 on Sunday, making it mandatory for all fuel stations in Oman to install electric vehicle (EV) charging points in compliance with the standards set by the Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR).

