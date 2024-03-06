The Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC), one of the leading venues that has attracted large-scale international and regional events, has said that it will host over 16 international and regional events in 2024.

Among some of the events this year, the OCEC has hosted the Middle East Space Conference, the International Occupational Health Summit and the General Arab Insurance Federation Conference, welcoming thousands of visitors to the premier venue.

In the coming months, the OCEC will host the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) World Congress, the International Investment Forum and the annual Green Hydrogen Summit, one of the leading regional events on green energy transition.

Eng. Said Al Shanfari, CEO of the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre, said: “This year, we have three strategic drivers: sustainability, digitalization, and inclusivity. Our aim is to make our venue a space for all, investing in the right technologies and creating new opportunities for event organizers and visitors alike.

“Our major project will also focus on making the OCEC a sustainable venue in the region through a groundbreaking solar panel project happening in 2024. I am grateful to the local associations for their support in enabling us to attract international events to Oman, ensuring that the OCEC remains a premier venue in the region”.

The OCEC has experienced an exceptional rebound post-Covid-19 with around 1.5 million visitors welcomed at the Centre in 2023, a 25% increase from 2022 figures.

As an international venue, the OCEC hosted visitors from over 90 countries in 2023, confirming Oman's visibility on the regional and international scene. This significant rise reflects the growing confidence in the award-winning venue and Oman as a preferred destination for business tourism events.

