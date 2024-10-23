Muscat – The East Coast for Organising Exhibitions, together with the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), is set to host a special forum for the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) so as to offer them a platform to get exposure to the GCC market.

The ‘Entrepreneurial Opportunities and Our Gulf is One’ forum will be held at The Village Mall in Al Hail on the outskirts of Muscat, from October 23 to 27.

The event, aimed at empowering entrepreneurs in the financial and business sectors, will be held under the patronage of Faisal Abdullah al Rawas, Chairman of OCCI. It will bring together representatives from international organisations, trade unions, and economic centres to explore business opportunities across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Khadijah Mubark al Batashi, Managing Director of East Coast for Organising Exhibitions, told Muscat Daily that over 84 institutions from the GCC nations will participate in the forum. Attendees can expect various exhibitions, forums and bilateral meetings, which can create opportunities for commercial deals and partnerships.

“The event will offer participants direct interactions with stakeholders, highlighting valuable opportunities for small and medium enterprises, productive families, and craftsmen.”

This aligns with the government’s ongoing efforts to support SMEs, recognised as key drivers of the national economy.

Apart from business activities, the forum will witness an exhibition of a diverse range of products, including perfumes, accessories, dates, honey, gift items, furniture, tea, milk, coal products, fashion, coffee and Omani sweets. Over the three days, the forum will have entertainment events such as car shows, motorcycle exhibitions by the Brothers Bikers team, a festival for domesticated birds, and a cultural event titled Our Gulf is One, organised by six schools of Oman.

Khadijah emphasised that the forum’s main purpose is to strengthen the ties among SMEs, media, and government institutions, while promoting innovation and creativity. “It supports the development of new ideas, enhances the business environment through the exchange of experiences, and promotes exports by opening up foreign markets.”

A key highlight of the event will be the launch of the Golden Phoenix Award, in celebration of Omani Women’s Day. Starting in Oman and extending to Iraq, the award is a cultural initiative from the Iraqi Story House.

