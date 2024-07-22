Muscat – The Sultanate of Oman presented its second Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the implementation progress of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) during the plenary session of the High-Level Political Forum held in New York on Friday. The session, attended by delegations from all UN member states, focused on monitoring and evaluating the progress of SDGs and identifying policies to enhance future progress.

The second VNR highlighted improvements in various indicators of the SDGs and performance rates of numerous programmes and initiatives implemented by Oman. These efforts align with Oman Vision 2040, which serves as a roadmap for financial and economic sustainability, contributing to the achievement of the UN agenda for sustainable development.

According to the State of Sustainable Development 2024 report, Oman has made significant progress across social, economic and environmental dimensions. The SDGs dashboard shows that Oman achieved an overall indicator score of 82.2%, confirming substantial advancements towards the UN goals. The report indicated that 11 out of the 17 SDGs are on track to achieve their targets by 2030, achieving at least 75%. The remaining six goals have reached an average level of progress, with none falling below targets.

During the presentation, H E Dr Said bin Mohammed al Saqri, Minister of Economy and Head of Oman’s delegation, emphasised the comprehensive and integrated strategy adopted by Oman for economic, social and environmental development.

Guided by Oman Vision 2040, this strategy integrates the SDGs into its framework, fostering continuous progress. H E Saqri noted the significant results achieved in the first three years of implementing the vision, including increased economic growth rates, support for diversification sectors, reduction of public debt to safe limits, expansion of social protection, and enhanced participation of civil society, the private sector and stakeholders in achieving development goals.

“Oman is committed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals on time,” H E Saqri stated. He expressed hope that the review would open broad horizons for building and strengthening strategic partnerships with all countries and international organisations, enriching the achievement of the SDGs. “Despite challenges, Oman is steadily progressing in the right direction, guided by a development approach that prioritises the needs of the present while securing the future for upcoming generations.”

Paula Narvaez, President of the United Nations Economic and Social Council, and other high-level representatives from participating countries, acknowledged Oman’s efforts and progress, highlighting the sultanate’s dedication to sustainable development and its role in global partnerships.

