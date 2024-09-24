Muscat – The Sultanate of Oman joined Saudi Arabia in celebrating the Kingdom’s 94th National Day on Monday with a special event at the Rub’ al Khali border crossing, which connects the two nations.

Organised by the General Secretariat for National Celebrations in collaboration with the Royal Oman Police, the event underscored the deep fraternal ties between Oman and Saudi Arabia.

The celebration reflected the strong historical and cooperative relationship shared by the two countries. The ceremony featured various artistic performances, beginning with a musical presentation by the Royal Oman Police Music Band. This was followed by traditional singing and dances by folk groups from Dhahirah governorate, as well as a paragliding display.

Dr Mohammed al Farih al Sharari, an advisor at the Saudi Embassy in Muscat, expressed gratitude to Oman for hosting the event, saying, “The interaction we witness today in national forums like this is a clear testament to the depth of relations between our two nations.”

The Rub’ al Khali border crossing plays a key role in enhancing economic and social ties between Oman and Saudi Arabia, facilitating trade, logistics, tourism, and access to the holy sites.

The event was attended by officials from both Oman and Saudi Arabia, further strengthening the bond between the two nations.

