Muscat – Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Oman has signed an air services agreement with Belarus, a strategic move to strengthen civil aviation ties between the two nations.

The agreement enables national carriers of both countries to establish direct link between Muscat and Minsk and other significant locations within Oman. It serves to organise and optimise operational and technical aspects in a way that benefits air transport services between Oman and Belarus.

Signed by Naif bin Ali al Abri, Chairman of CAA, and Igor Golub, Director of Aviation Department of the Belarussian Ministry of Transport and Communications, the agreement outlines provisions of economic, organisational and operational cooperation.

This allows airlines of both countries to operate passenger and air cargo flights between their airports and establish cooperation agreements for code sharing operations.

Abri informed that this agreement represents CAA’s ongoing efforts to globally connect Oman. The agreement includes numerous aspects, including opening airspace between Oman and Belarus, simplifying freight and goods movement, thereby facilitating exchange on various levels including tourism and economic, and social interaction.

Speaking to ONA, Abri expressed optimism that the agreement would provide a new window of opportunity for national carriers of both countries.

Dr Abdullah bin Masoud al Harthy, Honorary Consul of Belarus to Oman, echoed these sentiments and emphasised that the agreement will serve as a legal framework for managing flights between Oman and Belarus, which will contribute to strengthening cooperation across tourism, trade and economic sectors.

