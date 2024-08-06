As wadis in many wilayats flowed in full strength after rains on Monday night due to the impact of trough of low pressure, authorities cautioned public to stay clear of the water bodies. People have also been urged to park their vehicles away from wadi areas.

On Tuesday morning, the Royal Oman Police stated that they had received a report on a vehicle with five people trapped in the Wadi Andam stream on the Izki-Sinaw road. Four people were rescued and transported to Ibra Reference Hospital by police ambulance, and a child was swept away and was later found dead.

On Monday night the impact of the low pressure system in the Wilayat of Samayil saw wadis flowing in full strength and few parked vehicles were swept away. Wadis in Bidbid and Al Maawal were also full. Wadi Al-Sahtan was also active in the Wilayat of Rustaq and so did Wadi Al-Hamam in the Wilayat of Nakhal. Barka, Musannah and Rustaq received impressive rain too.

The Oman Met Office warned that heavy rain is expected today, Tuesday, August 6, 2024, in a number of northern governorates of the Sultanate of Oman.

Alert on cumulus thunderstorms accompanied by rain of varying intensity has been issued for Tuesday and the places that could be affected are Muscat, Al Dakhiliyah, Buraimi, North Sharqiya, South Al Batinah and North Al Batinah. The expected rainfall is 15 - 45 mm of varying intensity. The weather experts have also warned about the active winds/ gusts with a speed ranging between 15 - 45 knots.

Today's weather forecast stated that the day is going to be partly cloudy to cloudy along the coast of Dhofar governorate and adjoining mountains with intermittent drizzle and chance of isolated rain occasionally thundershower and partly cloudy to cloudy skies over the rest of the governorates with chances of isolated rain of varying intensity occasionally thundershower associated with downdraft winds and hail over Al Hajar Mountains and adjoining areas. Chances of low-level clouds or fog patches are expected along parts of the coastal areas of the Arabian sea and the Oman Sea with chance of dust rising over desert and open areas, which could reduce Horizontal visibility.

Lakshmi Kothaneth