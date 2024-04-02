MUSCAT – In a significant leap forward for business online banking, Oman Arab Bank (OAB) has launched its innovative Corporate Internet Banking platform (CIB), designed to bolster government and corporate clients with financial management capabilities. Unveiled during OAB’s annual Merchant Event, which brought together over 700 industry leaders, this latest addition to OAB’s corporate solutions aims to further foster a collaborative and supportive environment between the bank and the business community.

The newly launched CIB platform offers significant advantages for businesses and business owners, focusing on enhancing financial management and operational efficiency. With key features including bulk payment processing, account reconciliation, card management, personalized dashboard and capable of handling Board resolutions, the platform enables businesses to make quicker and more informed financial decisions, contributing to improved performance and growth. Moreover, it provides state-of-the-art security features such as encryption, multi factor authentication, transaction verification ensuring the safety and integrity of their transactions and information. This emphasis on operational efficiency, rapid decision-making, and security demonstrates OAB's dedication to empowering businesses with tools that are not only technologically advanced but also strategically focused on business growth and financial stability.

Sulaiman Al-Harthi, CEO of Oman Arab Bank, highlighted the platform's significance in reinforcing partnership values: "Our new CIB Platform is a key milestone in our ongoing digital transformation journey. It underscores our belief in the power of partnerships and collaboration, enabling us to deliver a solution that not only meets our clients' evolving needs but also drives shared growth and value creation."

The successful launch of the platform was further amplified by the success of OAB's Merchant Event. Its proactive approach to digital innovation, readiness to address the dynamic needs of its customers and partners and its continuous commitment to uphold the highest standards of service, resonated with all its event guests further emphasizing its position as a leader in Oman’s financial industry.

Businesses interested in leveraging this advanced platform to visit OAB’s website at oman-arabbank.com or reach the bank by phone at 24754444 to gain more information and discover how OAB can contribute to their financial goals.

