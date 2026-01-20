MUSCAT - Global Money Exchange Co LLC (GMEC), Oman’s leading money exchange company, announced at a media briefing on Monday the launch of Global Pay, its new mobile application powered by Comviva’s mobiquity Pay platform. The launch aligns with Oman’s national digital transformation vision and reinforces GMEC’s commitment to delivering innovative, secure and inclusive digital financial solutions for daily life. The press meet was attended by Shaikh Sulaiman bin Abdulmalik al Khalili, Chairman of Global Money Exchange and representatives from Comviva, including Rajesh Chandiramani, CEO of Comviva. For this initiative, GMEC partnered with Comviva, a global leader in digital transformation solutions. Comviva is a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra and a member of the Mahindra Group.

The Global Pay application offers a comprehensive suite of digital financial services designed to simplify everyday transactions and enhance user convenience. Key features include seamless digital onboarding, instant wallet top-ups and the ability to send and receive money anywhere in Oman. The app also enables cross-border outward and inward remittances, allowing users to transfer funds internationally with ease. Additional functionalities include requesting money, cash deposits and withdrawals, bill and education fee payments, as well as forex ordering, positioning Global Pay as a one-stop digital payment solution tailored to the evolving financial needs of individuals and communities.Speaking on the occasion, Shaikh Sulaiman bin Abdulmalik al Khalili, Chairman, Global Money Exchange said,

“The Global Pay App enables secure and efficient local and international payment transactions. He added that the platform is PCI-DSS certified, underscoring GMEC’s commitment to the highest standards of payment security and data protection. We believe that the Mobile application will be widely used by the Omani Nationals and expatriates”.Commenting on the platform’s security standards, Rajesh Chandiramani, CEO of Comviva, said that Global Pay operates on a highly secure digital infrastructure, noting that transactions worth nearly $1 billion flow through the platform every day.

He emphasised that handling such significant transaction volumes requires exceptionally robust security frameworks, adding that the platform is designed to meet the highest global standards to ensure the safety, reliability and integrity of all financial transactions.Subromoniyan K S — Managing Director,

Global Money Exchange stated, “Customers can conveniently pay utility bills and educational fees without the need for a bank account, thereby supporting broader financial inclusion”. He further noted that the platform enables merchants to accept QR-based payments from customers of any bank or service provider in Oman, ensuring full interoperability across the payment’s ecosystem”.Sonam Dorje — General Manager, Global Money Exchange said,

“The Global Pay App is supported by a comprehensive customer support framework. Customers can visit any of our branches across Oman for assistance or contact a dedicated customer support helpline for prompt resolution of queries”.

Madhusoodanan R — Executive Advisor to the Board, Global Money Exchange, stated that Global Money Exchange is the first money exchange company in Oman to have received a Payment Service Provider (PSP) licence and that this initiative strongly supports the Sultanate of Oman’s vision of a cashless economy.

