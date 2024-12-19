Muscat – Sayyid Asaad bin Tariq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan received Mehmet Simsek, Turkey’s Minister of Treasury and Finance, at his office this morning.

The meeting followed up on topics discussed during His Majesty the Sultan’s recent visit to Turkey, focusing on shared interests and key regional and Arab political and economic developments.

Accompanying H H Sayyid Asaad were H E Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion; H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad al Badi, Secretary-General of His Highness’s Office; and H E Saif bin Ahmed al Sawafi, Advisor to His Highness’s Office. On the Turkish side, H E Mehmet Hakkı Ugur Oglu, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Oman, was also in attendance.

This meeting highlights the ongoing commitment of both nations to enhance cooperation and strengthen bilateral relations across political and economic domains.

