The Ministry of Labor in Oman has reported a 54 percent achievement rate in its employment plan for the first half of 2024, covering both the public and private sectors. The ministry remains committed to its national policies on employment and workforce replacement, aiming to integrate more Omani nationals into the labor market.

Detailed data for the period from January to the end of June 2024 shows that a total of 14,074 individuals were employed or replaced in positions across both sectors. The public sector employed 6,963 people out of the targeted 10,000, while the private sector employed 7,111 out of the targeted 16,000. In terms of training programs linked to employment, the public sector completed 305 out of 2,000 targeted placements, and the private sector completed 1,107 out of 7,000 targeted placements. Overall, 15,486 people were directly employed or employed through training, achieving 44.25 percent of the total plan target of 35,000.

The Ministry emphasized the critical role of the employment initiative in generating continuous job opportunities within Oman. It highlighted the importance of human capital and the strong partnership with the private sector, all in line with national directives, considering employment a key pillar of the country's economic growth.

