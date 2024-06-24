In celebration of Eid Al-Adha, Old Doha Port hosted a series of exciting activities during the Eid break. The activities included a traditional maritime band, open days for kayaking and stand-up paddle, and fun-filled carnival style kids game booths.

In addition to the activations, Old Doha Port recently announced new developments for a smoother summer. Vehicles now have full access to the port’s Mina District road, Golf cart availability for pick-up and drop-off all along the port, and free utilisation of the Fishermen’s Slipway for owners of maritime vessels.

Eid activities at Old Doha Port attracted a large number of visitors and tourists over Eid break, with the main attractions being the Fishermen’s Slipway and open days for kayaking and stand-up paddle.

