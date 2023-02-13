JEDDAH — The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said that most regions of Saudi Arabia are expected to witness weather fluctuations from Monday until Friday.



Light rain is likely to experience in a number of cities in the regions of Tabuk, the Northern Borders, Al-Jouf, Hail, Al-Qassim, Riyadh, Madinah, and the Eastern Province from Monday to Wednesday.



Surface winds, accompanied by dust, with a speed of more than 55 km per hour, are expected to hit parts of the regions of Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah, Al-Jouf, Tabuk, Northern Borders, Hail, Al-Qassim, and the Eastern Province from Tuesday to Friday.



According to the NCM forecast, temperatures would continue to drop between zero and four degrees Celsius in addition to the formation of frost in the regions of Tabuk, Al-Jouf, the Northern Borders, Hail, and the north of Madinah region from Monday to Friday. It is also expected that temperatures will drop to 4-9 degrees Celsius in Al-Qassim, Riyadh, and the north of the Eastern Province from Monday to Friday.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).