Muscat – Nissan has announced Al Hashar Automotive, part of the Al Hashar Group, as its only authorised official distributor in Oman.

Nissan’s new partner in Oman will deliver the brand’s innovative customer experience to diverse audiences through a network of state-of-the-art 3S (Sales, Service, and Spare Parts) facilities across the country. Al Hashar Automotive is expected to begin operations in early September, according to a press release.

The partnership agreement was inaugurated with an official signing ceremony that was held earlier in the year at Nissan’s Middle East headquarters in Dubai and attended by key executives from both companies, including Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President, President Middle East, KSA – Nissan, INFINITI and Sheikh Al-Muhannad al Hashar, Chairman of Al Hashar Group.

Thierry Sabbagh said, “Joining our network of valued partners across the Middle East, Al Hashar Automotive will play a pivotal role in catering to customer needs in Oman by ensuring ease of access to a broad range of Nissan’s innovative products and services. Combining our global expertise with Al Hashar Automotive’s in-depth market knowledge, this partnership will enhance customer experiences with seamless purchase and ownership journeys across online and offline channels.”

Sheikh Al-Muhannad al Hashar expressed his great appreciation for the partnership, stating, “We are honoured to be appointed as Nissan’s only authorised distributor in Oman. Al Hashar Group has been involved in almost every area of the sultanate’s economic activities, and our automotive division, which was established in the early 1970s, is backed by a deep understanding of the market. We look forward to a fruitful partnership that welcomes customers to our state-of-the-art facilities and offers them an extensive product line-up and world-class aftersales services suited to their varying needs.”

Offering customers convenience and ease of accessibility, five state-of-the-art 3S (Sales, Service, and Spare Parts) facilities will be established in phase one in key cities, including Muscat, Sohar, Salalah, Sur, and Ibri.

