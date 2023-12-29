Abu Dhabi has announced free parking and toll for New Year's holiday in the emirate.

The Integrated Transport Centre declared free parking and Darb toll gate on Monday, January 1, 2024. Fees at the toll gates will resume from Tuesday, January 2.

Mawaqif (surface parking) is free until 7.59 am on Tuesday, January 2. Parking will also be free in Mussafah M-18 truck parking lot during the holiday.

Residents have been advised to not park in prohibited spots, not to obstruct the movement of of vehicles and have been advised against parking in residential areas from 9pm until 8am.

Bus services will operate the same as regular weekend and public holiday schedule.

